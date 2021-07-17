Advertisement

Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House on Tuesday.

No other details about the visit were provided by a White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the event has not been formally announced.

NFL players report to training camp for the 2021 season later in July.

Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in February by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident
Davenport Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash Friday evening.
Squad car damaged following a crash in Davenport
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 150, costly rebuilding ahead
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling
Warm sunshine through the weekend! Look for highs in the 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast