Collectors: Rock Island’s Antique Island “Shop Hop” is today 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rock Island’s Antique Island “SHOP HOP” on Saturday, July 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Rock Island. Five antique stores are participating . Skeleton Key Art and Antiques, Dar Jac’s, GV’s Stuff, Jackson’s Antiques, and Fred & Ethel’s Fifties Retro Antiques. Hop around to each location, get a stamp, and turn in your completed form at your last stop for a chance to win gift certificates from each store.

The organizer of the event, Brandy Vandewallle, of Skeleton Key Art and Antiques is the Quad Cities Live guest to provide details for the event and show off some of the very cool antiques that viewers can shop for this weekend.

Skeleton Key Art and Antiques / 520 18th Street / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309 314 1567 / VandeWalle@mchsi.com / FACEBOOK

Lots of new goodies to check out in the store tomorrow! Come visit us 10-5, and don’t forget about the Antique Island Shop Hop going on from 11-4. Posted by Skeleton Key Art and Antiques on Friday, July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.