Davenport Police and Hy-Vee hosted ‘dunk-a-officer’ fundraiser

Davenport Police Dunking(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today Davenport Police along with Northgate Hy-Vee hosted a ‘dunk an officer’ fundraiser to raise money for Quad Cities Crimestoppers.

For $1, contestants had a chance to ‘dunk an officer’ in a water tank, by hitting a target with a ball. The event was held in the parking lot of Northgate Hy-Vee.

Davenport Police Sergeant Andrew Harris told TV6 that events like the fundraiser help officers meet and connect with their neighbors.

“It’s so important for us to have events like this, that celebrate all the good things going on in Davenport,” said Sergeant Harris. “Absolutely, these events help us strengthen our relationships with all members of our community.

Police say they didn’t have a specific goal in mind but wanted to raise as much as they could for the Crimestoppers. Free children’s books were also provided at the event.

Now is your chance to Dunk a Davenport Police Officer! 👇 Come out and support Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at the...

Posted by Davenport Police Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021

