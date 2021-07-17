The Genesis “Pack The Bus” school supply drive is August 2-5
Genesis Health System will be helping Quad City students, their families, and area schools get back to normal this fall. The hospital’s Pack the Bus event , that debuted two years ago as part of the hospital’s anniversary celebration of 150 years of health services, will return August 2-5.
Last year, the team collected over 10,000 school supply items with a value of $19,200. Supplies were then distributed to 10 school districts. Scroll down to see a list of requested donation items.
Joining Quad Cities Live is Shirley Gusta, Director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, to provide details about the program and how viewers can participate in the effort to help students, teachers, and schools. Donations will be collected at the school buses parked at the following locations and dates. The supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Those wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at this link.
The following items are being requested by the schools:
- AAA batteries
- Art brushes
- Backpacks (girl, boy, generic)
- 3-ring binders
- Bleach wipes
- Colored pencils
- Crayons
- Dry erase markers
- Tissues
- 2-pocket folders (plastic or paper)
- Glue sticks
- Hand sanitizer
- Headphones, no earbuds
- Highlighters
- Elmer’s liquid glue
- Mechanical pencils
- #2 pencils & pencil boxes
- Individual pencil sharpeners
- Note cards
- Ink pens (blue, black and red)
- Scissors
- Scotch tape
- Wide-lined spiral notebooks
- Tabbed dividers for 3-ring binders
- Washable markers
- Zip lock bags
