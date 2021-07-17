The Genesis “Pack The Bus” school supply drive is August 2-5

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Genesis Health System will be helping Quad City students, their families, and area schools get back to normal this fall. The hospital’s Pack the Bus event , that debuted two years ago as part of the hospital’s anniversary celebration of 150 years of health services, will return August 2-5.

Last year, the team collected over 10,000 school supply items with a value of $19,200. Supplies were then distributed to 10 school districts. Scroll down to see a list of requested donation items.

Joining Quad Cities Live is Shirley Gusta, Director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, to provide details about the program and how viewers can participate in the effort to help students, teachers, and schools. Donations will be collected at the school buses parked at the following locations and dates. The supplies will be collected each day between 7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. Those wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at this link.

The following items are being requested by the schools:

AAA batteries

Art brushes

Backpacks (girl, boy, generic)

3-ring binders

Bleach wipes

Colored pencils

Crayons

Dry erase markers

Tissues

2-pocket folders (plastic or paper)

Glue sticks

Hand sanitizer

Headphones, no earbuds

Highlighters

Elmer’s liquid glue

Mechanical pencils

#2 pencils & pencil boxes

Individual pencil sharpeners

Note cards

Ink pens (blue, black and red)

Scissors

Scotch tape

Wide-lined spiral notebooks

Tabbed dividers for 3-ring binders

Washable markers

Zip lock bags

