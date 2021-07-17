Advertisement

How to watch TV6 Bix 7 Race coverage

NBC’s Summer Olympic Games will preempt broadcast on TV6 but viewers can watch it live on The Circle or KWQC.com
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad Cities Live provides a Bix 7 weekend preview including how viewers can catch this year’s race coverage. KWQC-TV6 will not be able to broadcast the Bix 7 on the flagship channel due to NBC’s coverage of the 2021 Summer Olympic Games. Watch the segment to learn details or scroll down to see a breakdown of where you can catch each event that is part of this exciting weekend.

TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps and color commentator Toni Reavis return to host our live, exclusive coverage on KWQC-TV6, channel 6.1, Circle 6.6 channel and live streaming on KWQC.com. Here is the line-up:

Brady Street Sprints: Thursday, July 22nd 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Watch live coverage as local runners participate in a short relay race up a Mississippi River bluff for the “Brady Street Sprints”. This will also stream live on the web.

Bix-7 Special coverage: Saturday, July 24th 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Our second half of Quad Cities Today Weekend will be dedicated to the race.

Bix-7 pre-show: Saturday, July 24th 7:30 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Live coverage leading up to the big event with live reports along the race course.

Bix-7 race: Saturday, July 24th 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. (NOT TO BE AIRED on KWQC 6.1)

The starter gun signals the beginning of the 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 with the winner expected to cross the finish line before 9:00 a.m. The race will NOT air on KWQC 6.1, because of NBC coverage of the Olympics. You’ll find live coverage on our Circle channel 6. 6 or channel 137 on Mediacom and also streamed live on the web.

Brady Street Sprints/Bix Jr. Race Highlights: 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Highlights from Brady Street Sprints and Bix Jr. Race airing on The Circle channel 6.6.

If you miss the in-the-moment coverage, you can watch the replay on KWQC.com after the race.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

