Kinnas House of Love host ‘Juice and Paint’

Kinnas House of Love Fundraiser
Kinnas House of Love Fundraiser(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Today Kinnas House of Love hosted the “Juice and Paint” fundraiser at Centennial Park in Davenport. The event focused on empowering children and providing a way for them to express themselves.

There was live music and performances as well as free crafts and coloring.

“If you were like me, we were always taught to be seen and not heard. Well, I think that it’s unfair. I think kids deserve the chance to express themselves,” said Luekinna Hodges, President, and Ceo of the group. President Hodges also told TV6 that she believes one of the vital ways for children to express themselves is through painting.

According to their Facebook page, Kinnas House of Love focuses on assisting homeless women and girls in the community, by providing needed resources.

For more information about events or how to donate to Kinnas House of Love, click here.

