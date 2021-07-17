Advertisement

“Oh What Fun!”: Quad City Arts’ Festival of Trees is back in 2021

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Quad City Arts announced on Tuesday that the annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees will return Nov. 20-28 following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quad Cities Live welcomed in-studio guest, Kaleigh Trammel, Festival of Trees Administrator, to share the exciting news about the event that is the traditional launch of the Christmas season for our community. Now in its 36th year, the festival will be held at the River Center and will include ticketed special events and a free, televised holiday parade scheduled for November 20 in downtown Davenport. Watch the interview to learn more about what’s planned this year that goes along with the theme, “Oh What Fun!”

Designer applications are now open (deadline is September 10, 2021. For those that are interested in registering to be a designer, there is a “Christmas In July” incentive to sign up now. All designers that commit this month are eligible to win a $100 Visa gift card (see below).

All proceeds help support arts education and programs that enrich the quality of life in the Quad Cities region through the arts.

136 E 3rd St / Davenport, IA 52801 / 309.793.1213 | FOT@quadcityarts.com / FACEBOOK

Quad City Arts / 1715 2nd Ave / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309.793.1213 / info@quadcityarts.com

🎄 IT’S CHRISTMAS IN JULY! The holidays may be months away, but we celebrate year-round! Register to be a designer for...

Posted by Festival of Trees, Quad City Arts on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

