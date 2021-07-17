Playcrafters Barn Theatre performs timeless classic, “The Piano Lesson” July 16-25

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Playcrafters Barn Theatre in Moline is presenting the Pulitzer-winning “The Piano Lesson” by August Wilson featuring an all-black cast July 16-25.

Joining Quad Cities Live to talk about this production is the director of the play, Kermit Thomas. Watch the interview to learn more about the show, how to get tickets, the 92-year history of “The Barn”, and how the theatre has overcome some adversity---the pandemic and significant water damage.

“The Piano Lesson” (which won the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama) follows the lives of the Charles family and the heirloom instrument decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Performances dates are July 16 & 17 at 7:30 p.m. , July 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. plus July 18 & July 25 at 3 p.m. General admission is $15, and senior/military admission is $13. For details and tickets, visit Playcrafters.com.

Playcrafters Barn Theatre / 4950 35th Ave., / Moline, IL / Phone: 309-762-0330 / Email: office@playcrafters.com

It’s opening night of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” here at Playcrafters Barn Theatre and we are so excited to be... Posted by Playcrafters Barn Theatre on Friday, July 16, 2021

