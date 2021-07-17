Rock Island County Fair runs July 20-24 in East Moline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Fair announced that an in-person fair will be held from Tuesday, July 20 to Saturday, July 24. Admission is free anytime before 8 p.m.

Joining Quad Cities Live in studio to talk about the fair that is celebrating its 150th year is Lindsey Lindberg, Fair Manager of the Rock Island County Fair. Watch the interview to learn more about how excited they are to be back after the COVID cancellation last year!

Grandstand entertainment for fair week will include the New Windsor Drill Team followed by fireworks on Tuesday, Stockcar Races are on Wednesday, a Truck and Tractor Pull will make some noise Thursday night, Friday it’s Motocross, and a Demolition Derby is planned for Saturday. Visitors can also expect grounds entertainment including a carnival and livestock shows. Founded in 1870, The Rock Island County Fair moved to its current location in East Moline in 1955.

For those interested in exhibiting at the fair, or more information go to: rockislandfair.org

