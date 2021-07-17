Squad car damaged following a crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash on Kimberly Road and 36th Street Friday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., a TV6 crew on scene saw a tow truck remove a damaged squad car from the Davenport Police Department.

MidAmerican Energy also responded to the scene as a power pole was down in the area.

No word on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.