Advertisement

Squad car damaged following a crash in Davenport

Davenport Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash Friday evening.
Davenport Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash Friday evening.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash on Kimberly Road and 36th Street Friday evening.

At 6:45 p.m., a TV6 crew on scene saw a tow truck remove a damaged squad car from the Davenport Police Department.

MidAmerican Energy also responded to the scene as a power pole was down in the area.

No word on the cause of the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, just after 2:30 p.m., officials received a report from the Quad-City Air Traffic...
Victims identified following plane crash near Muscatine
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
Judge considers new evidence in Mollie Tibbetts case
Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say on June 17, shortly after 7 a.m., a woman...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man spends $700 after stealing woman’s purse, bank cards
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident

Latest News

Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Get vaccinated Saturday, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Get vaccinated, earn a free Ferris wheel ride at Modern Woodmen Park
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team
A tornado captured south of Waverly on July 14, 2021 by Steph Williams.
26 tornadoes hit Iowa Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds issues disaster declaration