Advertisement

Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

Pleasant Temperatures Through The Period
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We’re entering into a sunny and pleasant spell of weather, just in time for the weekend. Look for highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon, with readings in the lower to middle 80′s for your Sunday. Be aware that there could be a bit of haze in the sky, due to western wildfires. Warm sunshine and increasing heat and humidity will be the main focus heading through the work week. High pressure will hang around through the period, as temperatures climb into the 80′s to near 90 degrees through the end of the week. Rain chances return by Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A bit of smoky haze. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm and hazy sunshine. High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10 mph

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Davenport Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash Friday evening.
Squad car damaged following a crash in Davenport
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team

Latest News

Warm sunshine through the weekend! Look for highs in the 80's.
Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend
Warm sunshine through the weekend! Look for highs in the 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast - A Stellar weekend ahead!
A Summery and Pleasant Weekend, Ahead!
First Alert Forecast - A Stellar weekend ahead!
First Alert Forecast - A Stellar weekend ahead!