Warm Sunshine Through The Weekend

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - We’re entering into a sunny and pleasant spell of weather, just in time for the weekend. Look for highs reaching the upper 70′s to lower 80′s this afternoon, with readings in the lower to middle 80′s for your Sunday. Be aware that there could be a bit of haze in the sky, due to western wildfires. Warm sunshine and increasing heat and humidity will be the main focus heading through the work week. High pressure will hang around through the period, as temperatures climb into the 80′s to near 90 degrees through the end of the week.

TODAY: Patchy areas of fog this morning, otherwise mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 83°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 63°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10 mph

