Amtrak resumes pre-pandemic passenger rail schedule Monday

An Amtrak train makes one of its stops at its Carbondale, Ill. station. (Source: KFVS)
An Amtrak train makes one of its stops at its Carbondale, Ill. station. (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Amtrak rail passenger service, significantly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume full service on Monday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced last week that the full pre-pandemic schedule will return with trains between Chicago and points south and west in Illinois. The COVID-19 crisis forced service to be cut by half.

Tickets are available for purchase from Amtrak online starting Monday. Daily, there will be five round-trips between Chicago and St. Louis, two round-trips between Chicago and Quincy and three round-trips between Chicago and Carbondale.

