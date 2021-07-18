Advertisement

Bucks edge Suns 123-119 to take 3-2 lead in NBA Finals

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix.(Source: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Jrue Holiday seized his chance to give the Milwaukee Bucks the lead in the NBA Finals.

Took it right out of Devin Booker’s hands, actually.

Holiday’s steal and alley-oop pass to Giannis Antetounmpo for a dunk sealed a wild Game 5 and gave the Bucks a 123-119 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Khris Middleton added 29 points and Holiday had 27 points and 13 assists.

The Bucks shot their way out of an early 16-point hole but then won it by making a huge defensive play for the second straight game.

They can win their first title since 1971 in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Booker had 40 points for the Suns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Davenport Police are investigating after a squad car was damaged in a crash Friday evening.
Squad car damaged following a crash in Davenport
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
State report: Adventureland raft taken out of service for repairs just before accident
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, center, stands with his attorney Jennifer Frese, right, as he listens...
Judge denies latest motion by Bahena Rivera defense team

Latest News

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
Padres-Nationals game suspended after shooting outside DC stadium
Davenport Police Dunking
Davenport Police and Hy-Vee host ‘dunk-an-officer’ fundraiser
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after...
Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse