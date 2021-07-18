Months-long delay in reporting will show ‘significant’ increase in COVID-19 cases in Carroll County

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - There will be a ‘significant increase of COVID-19 positive reported cases in Carroll County due to a lag in the state’s reporting system, according to Carroll County Health Department.

Health officials said in a Facebook post Sunday the increase is due to a past COVID-19 outbreak at the Thomson Prison.

The post states the outbreak happened in November 2020, and ‘many’ of the COVID-19 cases from the outbreak were not entered in the state reporting system.

Officials say the Carroll County Health Department will work with the Thomson Prison and IDPH to update the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The updated numbers will be announced Monday, according to the Facebook post.

