Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton

The annual event honors two gold star families each year and fundraises for both
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - In 2008, Davenport native and Staff Sergeant Nathan Cox had his life cut short after an IED killed him while on a mission in Afghanistan. Cox was just 10 days away from his 33rd birthday.

Cox left behind his wife Annie and daughter Sophia. The two women remember him fondly.

“He was a good soldier, he was a brave soldier, he served his country well,” Annie said.

Now, over a decade later, The Cox’s are one of two families recognizes for this years “Thank the SEALs” event, which fundraises for two gold star families each year. Along with the Cox’s, the Nelson family is also being recognized. Sophia said she was caught off guard by the high turnout

“There’s a lot more people here than I thought there would be, I kept looking over and more and more motorcycles coming, like, I thought there was goning be 10 people here,” Sophia said.

The event, thought up seven years ago by Bill Christman.

“I came up with it in 2014 I was sitting on my couch watching the...special on Robert O’Neill, the man who killed Osama Bin Laden, I reached out to him, rode down to Dallas, Texas, and raised about $16,000 for his foundation and that’s where I met the rest of his time and that’s where we started Thank the SEALs,” Christman said.

This year, fundraising has grown well beyond its year one mark.

“I don’t have the final numbers but it’s probably upwards of $100,000 probably (this year),” Christman said.

“It’s very honoring and humbling to have all these veterans are just families coming to honor,” Annie said.

“It’s just a great day to be an American and show your support and patriotism,” Christman said.

