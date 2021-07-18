Advertisement

Padres-Nationals game halted after 2 people shot outside stadium

The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the...
The scoreboard displays a message to fans during a stoppage in play due to an incident near the ballpark in the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Washington.(Nick Wass | AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) — The San Diego-Washington baseball game has been halted after police say two people were shot outside the Nationals’ stadium.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.

The Associated Press reports that gunshots could be heard from inside the stadium.

DC police say there is no ongoing threat and the incident is under investigation.

The game was halted and fans urged to exit the ballpark.

