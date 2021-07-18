Advertisement

Sun, Clouds & Hazy Skies For Your Sunday

Warming temperatures this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Your Sunday forecast is calling for more sunshine, scattered clouds, more warmth, and a bit more of a smoky haze out of the western U.S. and Canada. We could also see a brief passing shower or two by early evening. Look for mostly clear and mild weather overnight, then more warm sunshine to start the week. In fact, our spell of warm summer sun will continue over the next several days. We’ll start with highs in the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon and Monday, then readings in the mid to upper 80′s Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching near the 90 degree mark Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and scattered clouds with hazy skies. High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A slight chance for an early evening shower or sprinkles possible, otherwise mostly clear and mild overnight. Low: 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

