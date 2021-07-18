Sun, Clouds & Hazy Skies For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Your Sunday forecast is calling for more sunshine, a few clouds, more warmth, and a bit more of a smoky haze out of the western U.S. and Canada. We could also see a brief passing shower or two by early evening. Look for mostly clear and mild weather overnight, then more warm sunshine to start the week. In fact, our spell of warm summer sun will continue over the next several days. We’ll start with highs in the lower to middle 80′s this afternoon and Monday, then readings in the mid to upper 80′s Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs reaching near the 90 degree mark by Thursday.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds with hazy skies. High: 84°. Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: An early evening shower possible, otherwise mostly clear and mild. Low: 64°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, hazy and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.