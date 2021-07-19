Advertisement

Cat wears glasses to help children feel comfortable about wearing them

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (CNN) - A spunky kitty is changing lives by helping kids with eye problems feel more confident about wearing glasses and eye patches.

Truffles, who is gaining fame for her glamorous glasses, works alongside her owner, optician Danielle Crull.

Crull rescued the stray kitten from a forest in Pennsylvania nearly four years ago.

She runs her own practice in the state, where her primary focus is young children.

When children come in, many of which have severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, Truffles comes to the rescue.

The cat will hop up next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses. This helps children realize it’s not so scary getting a pair of their own.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for ‘Thank the SEALs‘ ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Iowa researchers studying potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends universal masking in schools for everyone older...
Pediatricians recommend universal masking in schools