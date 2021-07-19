Advertisement

Catching up with Gary Metivier

The former TV6 anchor has revived an acting career
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Paula Sands Live warmly welcomed Gary Metivier back to the KWQC-TV6 studios! Can you believe it’s been three years since he left the anchor desk?!? The former journalist shares how he is keeping very busy as a working actor. This is not a brand new field for him. When he was a young man, Gary lived and worked in Los Angeles as an actor for ten years. It was during that time that he decided to go to night school to eventually become a journalist. Quad Citians become quite fond of him as a TV6 news anchor during his tenure of twenty years!

During the interview, Gary points out that he has performed in five acting roles in just the last six week! The discussion mentions that he portrays the following characters in the listed movies still in production:

  • Small role as a reporter in a Pureflix film titled, “Baking Up Love”
  • Sheriff in “Hyde Out”
  • A priest (LEAD ROLE!) in “God Is Missing” (shot in a church in Morengo, IL)

