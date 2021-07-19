Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for ‘Thank the SEALs‘ ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
‘He really was just a kind, loving, gentle, young man:’ Family and friends remember 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo
Iowa researchers studying potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Some rain Wednesday???
Hazy sunshine today
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Florida man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol
Fewer than 57% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Cases of COVID-19 are rising in...
COVID-19: Battling vaccine misinformation
Officials believe the chemicals involved in the incident were bleach and 35% sulfuric acid.
Over 100 people decontaminated following chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas
Harry Burleigh, 69, survived in the Oregon wilderness for 17 days after he got lost on a...
‘I wanted one more day’: Man, 69, survives nearly 3 weeks in Oregon wilderness