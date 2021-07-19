Advertisement

Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday

Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a gunfire incident.

Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, faces one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday morning at $25,000 cash-only. He will be arraigned on Aug 12.

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Douglas Court.

Officers found five shell casings in the street.

According to an arrest affidavit, two additional casings were later found on the top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the incident.

The casings, according to the affidavit, matched the casings found at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Simpson admitted he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the “general direction” of another person with the intent of provoking fear.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for ‘Thank the SEALs‘ ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Iowa researchers studying potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Officials in Henderson County need your help locating a missing teenager. Deputies say...
Teen reported missing out of Henderson County
Starting on Monday, July 19, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and...
Portion of Middle Road to be closed through mid-August in Bettendorf
Some rain Wednesday???
Hazy sunshine today