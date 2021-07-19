Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Sunday in connection with a gunfire incident.

Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, faces one count of going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Monday morning at $25,000 cash-only. He will be arraigned on Aug 12.

Police say the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Douglas Court.

Officers found five shell casings in the street.

According to an arrest affidavit, two additional casings were later found on the top of the vehicle Simpson was driving at the time of the incident.

The casings, according to the affidavit, matched the casings found at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Simpson admitted he fired a semi-automatic pistol in the “general direction” of another person with the intent of provoking fear.

