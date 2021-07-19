Advertisement

Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on Saturday, July 17, 2021.(Becky Phelps/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Family and friends are remembering the joy an 11-year-old boy brought to others before he was critically injured on a ride at an Iowa amusement park earlier this month.

Many of the more than 100 mourners grieving Michael Jaramillo’s death wore orange to his funeral in Des Moines on Saturday because it was his favorite color.

Jaramillo was injured on July 3 after a boat he was riding on with five other family members flipped over at Adventureland Park and trapped the young boy and his older brother under the water for minutes.

Michael Jaramillo died the next day while 16-year-old David Jaramillo remains hospitalized in critical condition.

