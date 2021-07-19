Advertisement

Galesburg School providing school supplies

(Galesburg High School)
(Galesburg High School)(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg School District will provide students with free school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year, according to the District.

It is expected this will save each family of the Galesburg students approximately $100 per child. Because of the pandemic, the Galesburg School District gave their students free school supplies last year as well.

“The goal is that it would be a really positive benefit for our children, for our families. Because of COVID, We can’t really measure necessarily how the impact that it’s had so far,” said Galesburg School District Superintendent John Asplund. “ the assumption is that would be only a positive change.”

Asplund says he’s not sure how many years they’ll be able to provide free supplies for their families but hopes to continue as long as the district’s budget allows. He also adds, if you want to continue to donate school supplies, the Galesburg School District is more than happy to accept them.

