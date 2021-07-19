Advertisement

Higher education agencies release guidance for ‘safe return’ to college campuses this fall

Officials with the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College...
Officials with the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) have released higher education guidance in line with recently released guidance from the CDC.(ktvf)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) have released higher education guidance in line with recently released guidance from the CDC.

“This joint guidance will help facilitate the safe transition back to campus, as more students in Illinois and across the country have returned to in-person learning,” officials said in a release. You can find the newly released guidance at this link.

The IBHE and ICCB issued the guidance to “protect the public health of students, campuses and local communities.”

The new guidance addresses the use of face maks, hand hygiene, cleaning, symptom screening, housing, and events.

“This guidance follows recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to ensure students can safely return to campus this fall. We are strongly encouraging universities to require vaccination to protect their campus and local communities as they bring students back for a full campus experience” said Ginger Ostro, Executive Director, IBHE. “We urge students to continue on their path through postsecondary education.  Now more than ever a college degree or credential is the path to a better future. We know many things have been difficult during the pandemic. Students should feel confident campuses will be safe when they return and know there are resources available to help them.”

“This updated guidance provides significant flexibility for community colleges as they consider their own local context, allowing them to fully reopen in the fall while also keeping the safety and well-being of their students, faculty and staff at the forefront,” said Brian Durham, Executive Director ICCB.

Phase 5 is the final stage of the five-phased Restore Illinois plan, that helped reopen Illinois guided by health metrics. Due to the power of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, on June 11, 2021, the State of Illinois advanced to a full reopening of all businesses and activities. In Phase 5, fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for ‘Thank the SEALs‘ ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Iowa researchers studying potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
Officials in Henderson County need your help locating a missing teenager. Deputies say...
Teen reported missing out of Henderson County
Starting on Monday, July 19, Middle Road will be under construction between Crow Creek Road and...
Portion of Middle Road to be closed through mid-August in Bettendorf