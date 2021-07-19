Advertisement

Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. Police say the man pictured above went into HyVee in Moline and left the store with a cart full of Tide and dog food. Officials say he did not pay for the items and left the store in a white Ford F150.(kwqc, moline police dept.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect.

Police say the man pictured above went into HyVee in Moline and left the store with a cart full of Tide and dog food. Officials say he did not pay for the items and left the store in a white Ford F150.

“So as I sat back and watched you do your Retail Theft Tango, I wondered what prompted this man to steal this much laundry detergent and food,” police said in their “missed connections Monday Facebook post. “Whatever the reason, I want to meet this man and hook him up with free laundry service provided by the Rock Island County Jail.”

If you know who this person is you’re asked to contact the police department at 309-521-2140 or the Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

