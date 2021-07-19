Police: Teen fatally shot in Dubuque; 2 other teens arrested

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) - Police say an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Dubuque over the weekend, and two younger teens have been arrested in the death.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore died at a hospital Saturday afternoon after officers responding to a shooting call found him with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say an investigation found that Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in a Dubuque alley.

Police arrested the two younger teens on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released, and both remained charged Monday as juveniles.

