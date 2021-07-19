Portion of Telegraph Road closed due to water main break
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A part of Telegraph Road in Davenport has been closed, from at least Clark Street to Fairmount Street.
It has been closed for what seems like a water main break, according to a TV6 Crew on scene.
A resident of the near Ponderosa Mobile Home Park says they were without water from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
An Iowa American Water Company was on the scene this afternoon and the issue appears to be resolved.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
