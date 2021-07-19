Ragged Records, Trash Can Annie reopen in Downtown Davenport after flood, COVID

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bob Harington doesn’t mind time off, but after being closed for over two years, he was ready to get back to work.

”It feels pretty good (to be back) it’s been two years and two and a half months so it’s kind of nice, it’s been a bit of a long, extended vacation but I’d rather be working,” Harrington said.

Harington’s the owner of Ragged Records, and on national record store day on July 17, open up a new store along with Trash Can Annie, a vintage clothing store.

“The long hours of being away from home and 16 hour days put in here just to get back up and running and we’re just really pleased with how it looks,” Trash Can Annie Owner Laura Heath said, “We curated it to become our own Bohemian Industrial Vibe here.”

Both stores began their uphill battle to reopen after the 2019 flood of Downtown Davenport in 2019, and then the emergence of COVID in 2020. The two businesses, deciding to work together when reopening.

“When I started Ragged Records in 2008-ish, I was in the same building as Trash Can Annie and both of us wanted more space and we liked the idea because we had a lot of alike customers and liked the idea of being in one location so we found a spot together and then after the flooding we decided to continue on that way,” Harington said.

Although many businesses shifted commerce to more online options, Heath feels there is still huge value in a physical location.

“When you come into our stores, we know our inventory, we can look at you and understand what it is you’re interested in and direct you towards the pieces we know you would like,” Heath said, “In my situation, I have a styling service where I take your measurements and when new arrivals come in I can contact people ahead of time before the general public does so you get first pick.”

As for Harington, he’s ridden the highs and lows of the record industry.

“I was here when records were most popular in the 80s and then they went by the wayside and of course we stuck it out, continued to do music even when it was mainly being downloaded and it’s kind of cool that everything went full circle and we’re back on vinyl again,” Harington said.

