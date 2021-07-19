Advertisement

Report: Home explosion caused by lit cigarette, gas leak

An explosion at a house in Washington, Iowa caused visible damage to both the home and...
An explosion at a house in Washington, Iowa caused visible damage to both the home and neighboring homes early Monday morning.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) - Fire officials say a January home explosion in southeast Iowa that killed one person and injured another was caused when vapor from a gas leak was ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette.

Television station KCRG reports that Washington County fire officials have determined a gas leak filled a confined space in the home on Jan. 4 before the cigarette was lit. The explosion injured 68-year-old George Carpenter and another person in the home.

Carpenter died three days later at a hospital from his injuries. Officials say they have not determined the source of the gas that led to the explosion.

