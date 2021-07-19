Advertisement

Sunny and warmer today

Warming temperatures this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL - Quiet weather will be on the way this week.  We will have plenty of sunshine each day and temps and humidity will slowly rise each day as well.  We will be in the upper 80s today and low 90s by Friday.  With humidity factored in we will see the heat index approach the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of the week. The only chance for rain this week appears to be on Saturday, but the placement and timing of the rain is still to be determined. Stay tuned.

TODAY: AM fog then sunshine.  High: 87º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 66º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 88º.

Your First Alert Forecast