Teen reported missing out of Henderson County

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Officials in Henderson County need your help locating a missing teenager.

Deputies say 15-year-old Dallas Bailey was reported as a runaway on Thursday, July 15.

He is described as being 5′10 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“Dallas is not believed to be in any danger and possibly in Oquawka, IL area,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 309-867-4291.

