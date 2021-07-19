Advertisement

Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.

The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it leaves the Port of Miami, Friday, Jan. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Carnival is requiring all unvaccinated passengers to carry travel insurance when sailing on its Florida-based ships starting July 31.

According to the cruise line, each unvaccinated guest must provide proof of insurance with a minimum of $10,000 per person in medical expense coverage and $30,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and without COVID-19 exclusions.

Carnival says the policy must name the unvaccinated guest as the policyholder or beneficiary.

Unvaccinated guests without the required proof of travel insurance will not be allowed to board the ship, and no refunds will be provided.

The cruise line will waive the requirement for guests under the age of 12 since they are currently ineligible for vaccines.

Royal Caribbean is also implementing a similar policy for unvaccinated guests 12 and older sailing from Florida homeports starting Aug. 1.

According to Royal Caribbean officials, the travel insurance policy must have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical expense coverage, $50,000 coverage for emergency medical evacuation and no COVID-19 exclusions.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Over 100 Davenport residents are being kicked out of the Crestwood Apartments within days.
‘We’re going to be homeless’: Dozens of Crestwood Apartment residents getting kicked out
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for “Thank the SEALs” ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Motorcyclists gather in Bettendorf for ‘Thank the SEALs‘ ride travelling to Maquoketa, Clinton
Iowa researchers studying potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
Iowa researchers testing potential nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine
A photo of Michael Jaramillo sits next to flowers at a memorial service held in Des Moines on...
Family mourns boy who died after Iowa water ride accident

Latest News

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
Biden says federal infrastructure investments can prolong economic growth
In this file image from U.S. Capitol Police video, Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Fla.,...
Capitol rioter who breached Senate sentenced to 8 months
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
The summer collection features three, all-new doughnuts: caramel apple; cotton candy; and...
Krispy Kreme rolls out new carnival flavors
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
AG Garland formally prohibits seizure of reporters’ records