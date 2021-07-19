Warm Sunshine Again Today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- We’re starting the work week with a dry run of weather. Sunshine, passing clouds, hazy skies and warm temperatures will continue through this afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. High pressure should keep things generally sunny through the midweek, as temperatures and humidity levels rise. Look for readings in the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees for the rest of the week and beyond. Humidity could push the heat index to 95 to 100 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy and warmer. High: 87°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low: 65°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine and hazy skies. High: 88°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.