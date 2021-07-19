Advertisement

You can train your brain for calmness

And there’s an app that can help
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dr. Cortland Dahl, the Chief Contemplative Officer for Healthy Minds Innovations and Research Scientist at the Center for Healthy Minds, is the PSL guest over Zoom.

40 Million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders - 18% of the population - much of which is caused by work. Living with anxiety due to workplace stressors is enormously common in today’s workforce, made even more extreme due to the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Healthy Minds Innovation has a free app to help combat these symptoms. The free app, has a combination of podcast-style lessons and both seated and active meditations, which allow you to learn what the science says about the brain while developing skills to tap into these learnings for a healthier, happier you. Additionally, Healthy Minds @Work, a program goes beyond mindfulness and actually helps employees train their minds to be more calm and focused, develop healthier relationships with colleagues, gain perspective in workplace interactions, and bring more meaning to work. Both programs are backed by science. HMI has proven that contemplative practices like meditation, can help you better yourself.

In the latest blog post for Psychology Today, Healthy Minds Innovations' Chief Contemplative Officer Dr. Cortland Dahl...

Posted by Healthy Minds Innovations on Monday, July 19, 2021

