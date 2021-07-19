YouTube removes, then restores Illinois school board video

JOHNSBURG, Ill. (AP) - YouTube removed a video of a suburban Chicago school board’s meeting because the social media platform determined it could spread misinformation about COVID-19.

But the video’s disappearance was short-lived. After YouTube took down the video of a Tuesday Johnsburg School District 12 Board meeting, the video was restored on Friday.

In restoring the video, YouTube cited an exemption to its policies regarding when videos should be removed.

The Northwest Herald reports that a school board member says it’s not clear why YouTube initially removed the video. The northwest suburban Chicago school district was working to appeal the removal before the video was restored.

