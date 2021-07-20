Avenue of the Cities to be closed from 18th St. A to 19th St. for sewer installation

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the Avenue of the Cities will be closed due to the installation of a new sanitary sewer and water main.

City officials say as work continues on Avenue of the Cities from 18th Street A to 19th Street, a full closure of Avenue of the Cities will begin Thursday, July 22. The closure is to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer and water main. Officials say the full closure is expected to last three days.

There will be message boards in place that will notify drivers in the area of changes in traffic. Detour signs will be in place.

The city of Moline encourages drivers to plan ahead and use a different route.

The construction is expected to last until August and westbound traffic will remain closed for two to three more weeks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.