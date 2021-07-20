Bix Block Parties lineup announced; city wants residents to ‘explore and experience’ local businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix Block Party lineup has been announced ahead of the annual Bix weekend. City officials with the Downtown Davenport Partnership say nearly 30 downtown Davenport businesses are preparing to celebrate Bix weekend with the first-ever Bix Block Parties. This will be on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

“This year, we want Quad Citizens to come downtown to explore and experience the area’s restaurants, bars and retailers in order to lift up small businesses who need our support by spending local,” Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Director of Events, Jason Gilliland, said. “This isn’t just one party; it’s multiple blocks of events throughout downtown celebrating the people, places and local flavor that make us who we are.”

Free parking will be available in the parking ramps after 5 p.m. on Friday and on the River.

Five different Bix Block Parties will be located throughout east, central and west downtown Davenport spanning from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge to the Centennial Bridge.

Parties held on streets, in parking lots and inside businesses will feature a variety of entertainment including live music and food.

Bix Block Parties map:

Party on Pershing - Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Friday from 5 - 10 p.m.

Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Located south of 2nd Street, Perry to Iowa streets Produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co., Backwater CrossFit, Chocolate Manor, Cookies & Dreams, Radisson Quad City Plaza, Artisan Grain, The Drawing Room, The Gentlemen’s Barber

Musical acts: Charlotte Blu from The Voice! (Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.) Scott Stowe (Friday from 6:30-8 p.m.) Prestige (Friday from 8-10 p.m.) Donovan Gustofson (Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.) Lewis Knudson (Saturday from 1-3 p.m.) Chuck Murphy (Saturday from 3-5 p.m.) Logan Springer Band (Saturday from 5-7 p.m.) Tim Stop (Saturday from 7-9 p.m.) DJ KT (Saturday from 9-10 p.m.) Far Out 283 (Saturday from 10 p.m.-midnight)



3rd Street Bix Bash Music Festival – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Located on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison

Produced by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daiquiri Factory and Kilkenny’s Pub

Musical acts: John Born acoustic set (Friday from 6-7:15 p.m.) Al Knapper & Five Bridges Band playing traditional Jazz and more (Friday from 7-9 p.m.) Dueling Pianos Set 1 (Friday from 7:30-9 p.m.) Dueling Pianos Set 2 (Friday from 9:30-11 p.m.) DJ (Friday from 11:15-12 p.m.) Karl Beatty acoustic set (Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.) Wicked Liz (Saturday from 6-9 p.m.) Love Monkeys (Saturday from 9:30-11:30 p.m.) DJ Tom-X, DJ Vamp, Kazmeer (Saturday from 11:45 p.m.-1:50 a.m.)



Bix Fest – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

Located on 3rd Street between Main & Brady

Produced by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille and Analog Arcade Bar

Event Activities: Outdoor games and entertainment



Bixest Baddest Block Party - Saturday, July 24

Located in Ruby’s parking lot on 3rd Street

Produced by Y&J Properties, Rubys and Java Java Cafe

Event Activities | Facebook page Outside food Outdoor bar Lawn games Bags tournament



Bad*ss Bix Bash – Saturday, July 24

Located in 3rd St. parking lot between Iowa and LeClaire streets

Produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Bike Store, Smash food truck and Artisan Grain Distillery

Event Activities | Facebook page Bike raffle Live music Lawn games Food trucks Local business giveaways



