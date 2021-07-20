Advertisement

Bix Block Parties lineup announced; city wants residents to ‘explore and experience’ local businesses

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bix Block Party lineup has been announced ahead of the annual Bix weekend. City officials with the Downtown Davenport Partnership say nearly 30 downtown Davenport businesses are preparing to celebrate Bix weekend with the first-ever Bix Block Parties. This will be on Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24.

“This year, we want Quad Citizens to come downtown to explore and experience the area’s restaurants, bars and retailers in order to lift up small businesses who need our support by spending local,” Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Director of Events, Jason Gilliland, said. “This isn’t just one party; it’s multiple blocks of events throughout downtown celebrating the people, places and local flavor that make us who we are.”

Free parking will be available in the parking ramps after 5 p.m. on Friday and on the River.

Road closures expected as city prepares for Quad City Times Bix 7

Five different Bix Block Parties will be located throughout east, central and west downtown Davenport spanning from the Rock Island Arsenal Bridge to the Centennial Bridge.

Parties held on streets, in parking lots and inside businesses will feature a variety of entertainment including live music and food.

Bix Block Parties map:

Party on Pershing - Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

  • Friday from 5 - 10 p.m.
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 a.m.
  • Located south of 2nd Street, Perry to Iowa streets
    • Produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co., Backwater CrossFit, Chocolate Manor, Cookies & Dreams, Radisson Quad City Plaza, Artisan Grain, The Drawing Room, The Gentlemen’s Barber
  • Musical acts:
    • Charlotte Blu from The Voice! (Friday from 5-6:30 p.m.)
    • Scott Stowe (Friday from 6:30-8 p.m.)
    • Prestige (Friday from 8-10 p.m.)
    • Donovan Gustofson (Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
    • Lewis Knudson (Saturday from 1-3 p.m.)
    • Chuck Murphy (Saturday from 3-5 p.m.)
    • Logan Springer Band (Saturday from 5-7 p.m.)
    • Tim Stop (Saturday from 7-9 p.m.)
    • DJ KT (Saturday from 9-10 p.m.)
    • Far Out 283 (Saturday from 10 p.m.-midnight)

3rd Street Bix Bash Music Festival – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

  • Located on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison
  • Produced by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daiquiri Factory and Kilkenny’s Pub
  • Musical acts:
    • John Born acoustic set (Friday from 6-7:15 p.m.)
    • Al Knapper & Five Bridges Band playing traditional Jazz and more (Friday from 7-9 p.m.)
    • Dueling Pianos Set 1 (Friday from 7:30-9 p.m.)
    • Dueling Pianos Set 2 (Friday from 9:30-11 p.m.)
    • DJ (Friday from 11:15-12 p.m.)
    • Karl Beatty acoustic set (Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m.)
    • Wicked Liz (Saturday from 6-9 p.m.)
    • Love Monkeys (Saturday from 9:30-11:30 p.m.)
    • DJ Tom-X, DJ Vamp, Kazmeer (Saturday from 11:45 p.m.-1:50 a.m.)

Bix Fest – Friday, July 23 & Saturday, July 24

  • Located on 3rd Street between Main & Brady
  • Produced by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille and Analog Arcade Bar
  • Event Activities:
    • Outdoor games and entertainment

Bixest Baddest Block Party - Saturday, July 24

  • Located in Ruby’s parking lot on 3rd Street
  • Produced by Y&J Properties, Rubys and Java Java Cafe
  • Event Activities | Facebook page
    • Outside food
    • Outdoor bar
    • Lawn games
    • Bags tournament

Bad*ss Bix Bash – Saturday, July 24

  • Located in 3rd St. parking lot between Iowa and LeClaire streets
  • Produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Bike Store, Smash food truck and Artisan Grain Distillery
  • Event Activities | Facebook page
    • Bike raffle
    • Live music
    • Lawn games
    • Food trucks
    • Local business giveaways

