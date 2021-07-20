Advertisement

Brothers, Sisters, Strangers

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Fern Schumer Chapman shares her experience of sibling estrangement through her book - Brothers, Sisters, Strangers. Roughly 65 million Americans suffer from sibling estrangement, one of the most painful life experiences. Fern shares that sibling relationships are so crucial as they are your first playmates and affects your self-esteem, academic performance, and well-being.

Estrangements not only hurt individuals directly involved; they cause collateral damage extending to other family members and sometimes these rifts deny family connections for generations. She shares that when she would mention to others she was writing a book on sibling estrangement, people would sit up a little straighter and lean in, as if she had discovered a long-lost secret.

Through Fern’s book, she tells her personal story of reconnecting with her brother while he went through a tough time in his life, she was able to be there to pull him through.

