Burnout Remedies

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Elizabeth Lonning from Psychology Health Group explains what the feeling of ‘burnout’ is and what the main causes are. Burnout comes from extreme exhaustion caused by any environment where repetitive motions or actions are performed. From the past year being in our homes far more often than usual, burnout is happening outside of just the work place. Symptoms of burnout are: irritability, angry and being unmotivated.

Stress vs. Burnout: The difference is the length this feeling exists. When there is an end in sight, stress is most likely. With burnout, there isn’t an end to the frustration in sight.

Boredom and Burnout: The two are linked together - burnout meaning you need to do too much and boredom being there is too little to do.

Psychology Health Group // 2102 E 38th St, Davenport, IA 52807

