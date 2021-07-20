Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Research: Millions may have died in India during pandemic

— Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

— South Korean gov’t apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

— World shares mixed on worries virus may upend recoveries

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
vehicle crash
One injured following vehicle crash in Davenport
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue logo
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76...
US probes overheating brakes that cause fires in 500K semis
Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
World's richest man goes to space
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away