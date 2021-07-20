Advertisement

Film program in Quad Cities

By Claire Crippen
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

For one looking to work in film or television, become the next YouTube or TikTok star or just think making movies is interesting, Fresh Films - a local film program for teens (7th-12th grade) - is worth looking into. This program is free and no experience is required to join. Kelli Fiegley talks about the many opportunities available through Fresh Films, located in Rock Island and Davenport.

Beginning this August, Fresh Films will be selecting 5-8 local teens to work on set as scenes are being filmed for an upcoming feature, Ghostland, written by Emmy Award-Winning writer Rick Cleveland. Participants rotate through every position on set including lights, cameras and audio.

Looking ahead to October, teens ages 13-19 from across the QC can join Fresh Films and other youth from around the country to learn film skills and create film projects throughout the year. Examples of projects worked on in the past: music videos, editing film trailers, creating film festival entries, and many more.

Fresh Films // Email //

