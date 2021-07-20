Advertisement

Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation

“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration received a letter from Council Member Lindsay Hillery tendering her resignation from the Galesburg City Council effective immediately,” officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.(KWQC/City of Galesburg)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg city council member, Lindsay Hillery, has resigned according to city officials.

“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration received a letter from Council Member Lindsay Hillery tendering her resignation from the Galesburg City Council effective immediately,” officials announced on Tuesday afternoon. 

Hillery was elected to the Third Ward in 2019.

”I ran for City Council to help Galesburg, but the best way I can help right now is to let go,” Hillery said in a letter. “The time has come for me to focus on my health and my family and to make the necessary steps to get my life back on track.”

Mayor Schwartzman said the circumstances are “unfortunate” but looks forward to moving forward.

“I appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well,” the mayor said in a release. “While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Council and I are very much focused on moving forward.”

The appointment process is controlled by the Illinois Municipal Code 65 ILCS 5/3.1-10-50.

The mayor must appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the creation of the vacancy. Based upon statute, the appointee shall serve out the remainder of the Third Ward term until the April 2023 elections, 65 ILCS 5/3.1-10-50(f).

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
vehicle crash
One injured following vehicle crash in Davenport
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue logo
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

Latest News

A portion of the Avenue of the Cities will be closed due to the installation of a new sanitary...
Avenue of the Cities to be closed from 18th St. A to 19th St. for sewer installation
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., they...
Henry County, Iowa man arrested following gunfire incident near Oakland Mills
School officials with Augustana College on Tuesday announced they are the first in the nation...
Augustana to offer ‘income insurance’ for new transfer applicants
Dubuque police have identified the 18-year-old victim that died after being shot in the chest...
Teen fatally shot in Dubuque, two teens arrested in connection