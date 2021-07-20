Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg city council member, Lindsay Hillery, has resigned according to city officials.

“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration received a letter from Council Member Lindsay Hillery tendering her resignation from the Galesburg City Council effective immediately,” officials announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Hillery was elected to the Third Ward in 2019.

”I ran for City Council to help Galesburg, but the best way I can help right now is to let go,” Hillery said in a letter. “The time has come for me to focus on my health and my family and to make the necessary steps to get my life back on track.”

Mayor Schwartzman said the circumstances are “unfortunate” but looks forward to moving forward.

“I appreciate her contributions and wish her and her family well,” the mayor said in a release. “While these circumstances are unfortunate, the remaining members of the Council and I are very much focused on moving forward.”

The appointment process is controlled by the Illinois Municipal Code 65 ILCS 5/3.1-10-50.

The mayor must appoint a qualified person to fill the vacancy within 60 days of the creation of the vacancy. Based upon statute, the appointee shall serve out the remainder of the Third Ward term until the April 2023 elections, 65 ILCS 5/3.1-10-50(f).

