Advertisement

Henry County, Iowa man arrested following gunfire incident near Oakland Mills

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., they...
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., they were called after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, and two minors got into a car and traveled northbound toward Mt. Pleasant.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after officials say he shot a gun across the Skunk River by the dam in Oakland Mills, Iowa.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., they were called after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, and two minors got into a car and traveled northbound toward Mt. Pleasant.

Officers in Mt. Pleasant found the car and stopped the driver. The driver matched the description given to deputies in Henry County by witnesses and officials say the driver was identified as 27-year-old Trey Alexander Lewis, of Mt. Pleasant.

After searching the cars, deputies say a loaded 9mm gun was found in his possession and Lewis was placed under arrest.

Lewis is being charged with two counts of child endangerment, possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, reckless use of a firearm and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Moline need help from the public when it comes to identifying a wanted suspect. ...
Moline police hoping to identify suspect after Tide Pods, dog food, stolen from HyVee
Police in Altoona say an 11-year-old died after a raft on the 'Raging River' at Adventureland...
11-year-old’s father explains what he saw after deadly Adventureland ride incident
Leon Lequan Dwyone Simpson, 20, of Davenport.
Davenport man charged following gunfire incident Sunday
vehicle crash
One injured following vehicle crash in Davenport
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue logo
Officials: Father, son killed in Cedar Falls barn collapse

Latest News

“On July 20, 2021, Mayor Peter Schwartzman, the Galesburg City Council and Administration...
Galesburg city council member resigns amid calls for her resignation
A portion of the Avenue of the Cities will be closed due to the installation of a new sanitary...
Avenue of the Cities to be closed from 18th St. A to 19th St. for sewer installation
School officials with Augustana College on Tuesday announced they are the first in the nation...
Augustana to offer ‘income insurance’ for new transfer applicants
Dubuque police have identified the 18-year-old victim that died after being shot in the chest...
Teen fatally shot in Dubuque, two teens arrested in connection