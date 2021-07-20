Henry County, Iowa man arrested following gunfire incident near Oakland Mills

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man has been arrested after officials say he shot a gun across the Skunk River by the dam in Oakland Mills, Iowa.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office say on Tuesday, shortly before 12:30 a.m., they were called after receiving multiple reports of gunfire in the area. Witnesses told deputies the suspect, and two minors got into a car and traveled northbound toward Mt. Pleasant.

Officers in Mt. Pleasant found the car and stopped the driver. The driver matched the description given to deputies in Henry County by witnesses and officials say the driver was identified as 27-year-old Trey Alexander Lewis, of Mt. Pleasant.

After searching the cars, deputies say a loaded 9mm gun was found in his possession and Lewis was placed under arrest.

Lewis is being charged with two counts of child endangerment, possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence of alcohol, reckless use of a firearm and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail without incident.

