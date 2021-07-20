Illinois, Federal eviction moratoriums ending this month, resources in Rock Island Co.

ROCK ISLAND CO. (KWQC) - Federal and state pandemic-related eviction moratoriums are set to expire at the end of July. The moratorium for the state of Illinois ends on July 24 and the federal moratorium ends on July 31. Illinoisans who couldn’t pay rent during the pandemic were able to remain in their homes because of the moratorium.

Court filings for evictions in Illinois will be able to resume starting August 1. The Illinois Supreme Court announced a triage period from August 1 through September 1 in which the judiciary will focus on referring newly filed cases to state programs that provide financial assistance to landlords and tenants.

“There’s definitely going to be a lot of filings. I know in talking with private attorneys that represent landlords it sounds like they have stacks and stacks of pieces that are just sitting there waiting for the moratorium to be lifted so that they can be filed,” said Michelle Fitzsimmons, a judge in Rock Island County.

She said they anticipate that number to grow.

“The amount of people that have gotten behind on their rent...I think there’s going to be plenty more out there that haven’t even reached out to an attorney yet to get things filed. I think there will be a surge in the filing once the moratorium is completely lifted.”

Resources like the Eviction Diversion Program in Rock Island County provide tenants and landlords an opportunity to resolve cases of eviction without the need for a trial before a judge. The program allows landlords to receive the money they’re owed and tenets to remain in their homes. According to ProjectNOW, a community action agency, Rock Island County is one of two counties in Illinois that has the program.

“We like to think of housing as the anchor of all other opportunities,” Dwight Ford said, the Executive Director at ProjectNOW, “When this falls apart, education starts to dwindle. Economic security starts to fade away. Everything else starts to corrode. So we want to make sure we’re doing everything to keep people rooted in the places that they call home now, and anchor for the opportunities that lie in the forefront.”

ProjectNOW is currently hiring to prepare for the anticipated influx of need and Ford said people who need help should reach out now.

“They can call the office. They can email us. They should start now because one step more towards the left that you can imagine the kind of tsunami effect that’s going to have,” he said.

To learn more about the Eviction Diversion Program visit Rock Island County’s website.

ProjectNOW also has funds for rental assistance. To learn more about ProjectNOW or to see if you qualify for assistance visit their website.

