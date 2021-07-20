Advertisement

Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2022 re-election bid

Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, right, and his running mate Lt. Governor candidate Juliana Stratton celebrate as they wave to supporters after Pritzker is elected as Illinois governor over Republican incumbent Bruce Rauner in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor is running for re-election.

J.B. Pritzker, who spent the last 18 months leading the state through one of the more treacherous health crises in history, announced Monday he will seek a second term.

The multi-billionaire private equity investor set the record for governor elections by pumping nearly $150 million of his own money into defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. While he has been coy about his plans, Pritzker’s campaign account told the story.

As of June 30, he had $33 million in the bank to wage a re-election battle.

