Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 2022 re-election bid

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois’ governor is running for re-election.

J.B. Pritzker, who spent the last 18 months leading the state through one of the more treacherous health crises in history, announced Monday he will seek a second term.

The multi-billionaire private equity investor set the record for governor elections by pumping nearly $150 million of his own money into defeating one-term Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. While he has been coy about his plans, Pritzker’s campaign account told the story.

As of June 30, he had $33 million in the bank to wage a re-election battle.

