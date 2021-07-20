One injured following vehicle accident in Davenport
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a vehicle accident that injured one person Monday evening.
Police tell TV6 it happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West River Drive.
They say one person was transported to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.
No word on the cause of the accident.
This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.