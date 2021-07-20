One injured following vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a vehicle accident that injured one person Monday evening.

Police tell TV6 it happened just after 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of West River Drive.

They say one person was transported to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

No word on the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. TV6 will update as information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.