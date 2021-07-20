Advertisement

Police have portion of 30th Street blocked off in Rock Island

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police have an area near Augustana College blocked off in Rock Island.

A TV6 crew on scene said the intersection of 30th Street and 12th Avenue was blocked off and evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

Officials with Augustana College say there was an alert sent out to students “out of an abundance of caution.”

TV6 is working to get more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

