Police: Investigating two gunfire incidents in Rock Island, minor found with gun in East Moline

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Island are investigating two separate gunfire incidents that happened this week.

Police tell TV6 just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, they were called near 27th Street and 6th Avenue for a report of shots being fired. Once officers arrived, they found multiple casings in the street. Police say “possibly” a red jeep and black car, or SUV were seen driving away from the area.

Two unoccupied cars and a home in the 500 block of 27th Street were damaged from the shooting incident, but police do not believe the cars and home were targeted. No other damages or injuries were reported.

On Monday morning, shortly after 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 1100 block of 26th Avenue after a caller heard a gunshot and cars “driving recklessly” in the area. Officers responding say there were two stolen cars seen leaving the area “at a high rate of speed.”

Officers searched the area and found a shell casing but did not find any reports of damages or injuries. One of the stolen cars was later found in East Moline and a minor was taken into custody. Police say the minor was in possession of a gun.

Both cases are under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.

